St.Vincent and the Grenadines continues to receive Relief supplies from across the region

Relief supplies are continuing to come in from across the region, to support the ongoing Volcano Relief and Recovery Effort.

Yesterday afternoon, relief supplies arrived at Port Kingstown from St. Lucia and Cuba, on board the Venezuelan vessel which brought supplies from Venezuela last week

On hand to welcome the vessel was Minister responsible for the Public Service, Sports and Consumer Affairs, Frederick Stephenson who expressed gratitude to all the countries which are continuing to assist St. Vincent and the Grenadines in this time of need.



Minister Stephenson thanked the Governments and people of St. Lucia, Cuba, and Venezuela for their assistance at this critical time.

