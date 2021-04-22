Vincentians abroad have stepped up to the plate

Vincentians in several diaspora locations are reported to have demonstrated an overwhelming support of solidarity for volcanic relief efforts last weekend.



A release from the SVG Disaster Relief Initiative Platform, SVGDRP, says major locations included New York, Florida, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and the DMV (Delaware, Maryland and Washington DC) area (USA); Derby, Coventry, Oxford, High Wycombe, Luton, Reading and London (UK); and Toronto, Canada.



The release says this country’s Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the OAS, Lou-Anne Gilchrist made a visit to the collection point in Maryland, where a 40ft container was being packed in Baltimore at the Hairoun Lounge owned and operated by Kenley “Shortmus” John.



Ambassador Gilchrist acknowledged the overwhelming support in the DMV area, including that of the wider Caribbean community, and expressed appreciation for the response and ready generosity of the Caribbean region at this time of need.

The drive was coordinated by the Caribbean Disaster Relief and Recovery Alliance Inc.

