The dates for the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series have been set

The upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be held in Dhaka on 23rd, 25th and 28th May within a bio-bubble stretching between the team hotel and the ground.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on 16th May and depart on 29th May, the day after the series concludes.

They must complete a three-day quarantine before their first practice session on 19th May at the National Cricket Academy ground, adjacent to the stadium. Sri Lanka will then play a practice match on 21st May.

This will be Bangladesh’s third One Day International series in the ICC’s Cricket World Cup qualifying campaign. They are currently in sixth place, having beaten the West Indies 3-0 at home in January, but lost to New Zealand 3-0 in in March. Sri Lanka lost to West Indies 3-0 last month, and are now in 12th place.

Sri Lanka will become the second international team to arrive in Bangladesh since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh will be without their fast-bowling coach, West Indian, Ottis Gibson, after opting to use a local coach instead.

