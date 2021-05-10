 Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Choiseul Coal Pots emerged victorious in Sunday’s Dream 11 St Lucia Ten/10 Blast

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Choiseul Coal Pots were in winners’ row in the Dream 11 St Lucia Ten/10 Blast at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet yesterday.

After Babonneau Leatherbacks won the toss and put Gros Islet Cannon Blasters to bat first, former West Indies Under-19 captain, Kimani Melius hit 89 off 29 balls, an innings which included 9 fours and 6 sixes, to lead Gros Islet Cannon Blasters to 131-8 off 10 overs. He reached 50 off only 19 deliveries.

Babonneau Leatherbacks replied with 81-3 off 10 overs to lose the match by 50 runs.

Choiseul Coal Pots defeated Mon Repos Stars by eight wickets in the second match.

The scores: Mon Repos Stars 118-4 off 10 overs, Choiseul Coal Pots 123-2 off 9.1 overs.

Another two matches are scheduled for today.

