Bayern Munich beat Borussia Monchengladbach 6-0 in the German Bundesliga

Bayern Munich celebrated being crowned champions of Germany for the ninth straight season in style as Robert Lewandowski’s hat-trick helped them beat Borussia Monchengladbach 6-0 in the German Bundesliga at the weekend.

The title had been confirmed hours earlier after nearest challengers, RB Leipzig lost to Borussia Dortmund 2-3.

A Lewandowski double plus goals from Thomas Muller and Kingsley Coman gave Bayern Munich a 4-0 lead at half-time.

Lewandowski’s third came by way of a penalty before Leroy Sane added a sixth.

Bayern Munich finished the match with 10 men after 18-year-old substitute, Tanguy Nianzou was shown a straight red card for a challenge.

Borussia Dortmund’s win lifted them to fourth spot and boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

