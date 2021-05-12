Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed gratitude to the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC Radio for its hosting the overnight program dubbed Eyeing La Soufriere.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, the Prime Minister said the team has done a remarkable job, leaving their homes at night to host the program.

The Eyeing La Soufriere Overnight Edition was held from Thursday April 8th up until Monday May 10th.

The program which was hosted by General Manager Dionne John and Program Manager Colvin Harry was introduced as part of NBC Radio’s 24-hour programming, to provide the latest available information from the scientists monitoring the activity at La Soufriere Volcano and to provide support to evacuees at the shelters.

There was also a psycho-social element to the program which featured several agencies and NGO’s who played their part in supporting the Recovery Effort.

