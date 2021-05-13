St.Vincent and the Grenadines may experience another year without Vincy Mas

It is highly unlikely that Vincy Mas, this Country’s Premier Cultural Festival, will be staged during the June to July period this year.

Minister of Culture, Carlos James made the disclosure, as he responded to a question in Parliament yesterday, in relation to whether or not the Festival will be held this year.

Minister James said he is open to the idea of hosting an activity later this year, but he noted that currently the focus is on rebuilding the country, in the wake of the explosive volcanic eruption.

