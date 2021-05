Minister of Education, Curtis King said his Ministry has embarked on the phased implementation of a program to return students to learning, whether Face to Face or Online, by May 25th.

He made the announcement, as he responded to a question at Tuesday’s Sitting of Parliament, in relation to the return of students to classrooms.

Minister King said the final phase of the program will see all students return to Online and Face to Face classes by May 25th.

