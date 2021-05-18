Former West Indies Limited Overs batsman, Johnson Charles topped the batting averages in the Dream 11 St Lucia Ten/10 Blast

Former West Indies Limited Overs batsman, Johnson Charles of South Castries Lions topped the batting averages in the Dream 11 St Lucia Ten/10 Blast which ended at the Darren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet, St Lucia last Friday.

Johnson scored 252 runs in six matches including 3 fifties, with a highest score of 84 not out. He hit 11 sixes and 24 fours to achieve a strike rate of 235.51 for an average of 50.40.

Medium pacer, Lanse Sammy of Micoud Eagles topped the bowling. In his six matches he took 12 wickets for 119 runs with a best performance of 3-15 and an economy rate of 9.92. The best bowling performance in a match went to Clem St Rose of Choiseul Coal Pots. He took 3-8 against Soufriere Sulphur City.

Gros Islet scored the highest total of the Tournament, 131-8 off 10 overs in their match against Baboneau which they won by 50 runs.

Choiseul Coal Pots won the Tournament beating Micoud Eagles by 24 runs in the final.

