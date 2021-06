Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel has reminded Vincentians that an active Hurricane Season has been predicted for 2021.

The Acting Prime Minister was speaking during a Media Briefing this morning, to mark the official start of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Minister Daniel provided a review of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season which he said produced a series of intense weather events noting that this country was not severely impacted by any of those storms.

