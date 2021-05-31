The La Soufriere Hikers emerged victorious in this year’s Dream 11 VINCY Premier League Ten/10 Cricket Tournament

La Soufriere Hikers won this year’s Dream 11 VINCY Premier League Ten/10 Cricket Tournament by beating Dark View Explorers by 1 run at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday afternoon. A large crowd watched the match, and throughout shouted their support for one team or another.

Dark View Explorers won the toss and fielded first. Othneil Lewis scored 35 off 23 balls with 1 four and 4 sixes and with support from Benniton Stapleton (23 not out) enabled La Soufriere Hikers to total 107-5 off their 10 overs after Sealron Williams took 2-17 with a wicket each to Deron Greaves (1-9) and Rayan Williams (1-19).

Dark View Explorers had an opening partnership of 61 runs between Ramano Pierre who made 46 off 28 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes, and Deron Greaves (22 off 18 balls with 2 fours and 1 six) as they replied with 106-4 off 10 overs. The most successful bowlers for La Soufriere Hikers were Ojay Mathews (2-13) and Benniton Stapleton (2-28). There was a brief interruption for rain during the innings of Dark View Explorers but it did not result in any reduction of overs nor did it have any impact in the flow of play.

The final scores: La Soufriere Strikers 107-5 off 10 overs, Dark View Explorers 106-4 off 10 overs.

In the Friendly match yesterday morning, the Best of the Rest defeated the President’s XI by 12 runs.

The scores: the Best of the Rest 93-5 off 10 overs (Sealroy Williams 27, Urnel Thomas 25 not out, Romel Currency 2-14), the President’s XI 81-4 off 10 overs (Deighton Butler 19, Denson Hoyte 2-12).

In the 15 days of the Tournament from 15th of this month to yesterday with one rest day, the six teams played 30 matches, all at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex. It was the Third VINCY Premier League (VPL) Ten/10 Cricket Tournament, and was as successful as the previous two.

