CWSA Customers severely impacted by the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano will incur no billing for a three month period

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Water and Sewage Garth Saunders said customers severely impacted by the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano will incur no billing for a three month period.

Mr. Saunders made the announcement during a News Conference yesterday, noting that customers in the Red Zone will receive assistance as part of the company’s volcano relief exercise.

Mr. Saunders said the CWSA recognizes and understands the challenges faced by its customers and he expressed gratitude for their continued understanding during a time of crisis.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

