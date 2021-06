The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture says it is now focusing on the recovery of forested areas which have been severely impacted by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence told NBC News the volcanic eruption has impacted various areas of the forest in different ways, but there has largely been significant devastation.

Lesley DeBique tells us more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

