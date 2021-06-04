The level of willingness to do COVID-19 testing has declined significantly amongst the Vincentian population

Concerns have been raised about the decline in the willingness of persons to do COVID-19 testing here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Jerrol Thompson says he is concerned about the growing trend that people are refusing to be tested for the virus.

Dr. Thompson, who is also an advisor on the COVID-19 Taskforce addressed the issue during the Round Table Talk on Wednesday night.

Dr. Thompson stressed the importance of stepping up the National Vaccination Campaign, so that the country can achieve community immunity.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

