 The Denver Nuggets defeated Portland Trailblazers last night in game 6 of their NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets defeated Portland Trailblazers 126-115 last night in game 6 of their NBA Playoffs for a 4-2 win in the series.

Nikola Jokic had 36 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists for Denver Nuggets. Damien Lillard led Portland Trailblazers’ scoring with 28 points, 4 rebounds and 13 assists.

In last night’s other match, Phoenix Suns gained an 113-100 victory over Los Angeles Lakers for a 4-2 win of their series.

Devin Booker was lead scorer for Phoenix Suns. He scored 47 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists. For Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James registered 39 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

