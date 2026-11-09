Cultural Artistes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been challenged to approach their work as a business and take steps to establish and protect their brand.

The challenge came from Cultural Practitioner, Jean Johnny-Findlay during her presentation at the National Performing Arts Conference on Thursday at the Memorial Hall.

Speaking on the topic: Building the brand: Best practices for modern innovation and growth, Mrs. Findlay said it is also important for local Creatives to build relationships with others in the industry.

Mrs. Findlay also urged local Creatives to embrace Artificial Intelligence.

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