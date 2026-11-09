The Child Development Division within the Ministry of the Family, is continuing efforts to respond to the needs of street connected children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Division is undertaking a situational analysis of street connected children, to come up with solutions aimed at providing protection to the children.

Acting Director of the Child Development Division Luann Boyd said this analysis will be conducted by a Technical Working Group.

Mrs. Boyde outlined the objectives of the Technical Working Group.

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