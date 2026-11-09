A call has been made for a stronger partnership to be developed between the Police and the public, to reduce criminal activity across the country.

The call came from Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Godwin Friday, as he addressed the 43rd Passing Out Parade of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force last Thursday.

The Prime Minister said the Police need the support of all sectors society

One hundred and nine Recruits officially joined the ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, during last week’s Passing Out Parade, which was held with the theme: Forged Through Discipline, United in Service.

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