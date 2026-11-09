Over eighty SVGCC students to be recognized at National Awards Ceremony this Thursday

Over eighty students of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College will be formally recognized this week, at the National Awards Ceremony and Cocktail.

The event is being spearheaded by the Department of Post-Secondary and Higher Education in the Ministry of Higher Education, Grenadines Affairs, Airports and Seaports.

The even will formally recognize over eighty of the 2026 Graduates of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College who achieved outstanding academic results in their CAPE and Associate Degree programmes.

The students will be honoured as recipients of:

National Scholarships (equivalent to 5 years of study at the University of the West Indies)

Exhibition Scholarships (equivalent to 3 years of study at the University of the West Indies)

Bursaries (valued at $25,000 EC per year for 3 years)

And Special Awards recognizing exceptional academic achievement by students over the age of 21

The Awards Ceremony and Cocktail is slated for this Thursday November 12th at 6:00pm at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at Diamond.

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