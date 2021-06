The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture is concerned about the impact of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano on the country’s ecosystem

The concern was expressed as St. Vincent and the Grenadines joined its global counterparts in observing World Environment Day last Saturday June 5th with the theme “Ecosystem Restoration”.

Rawdica Stephen has more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

