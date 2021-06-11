The GoCyberSmart campaign has now resumed

The GoCyberSmart campaign, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Education, has now resumed, after being suspended as a result of the explosive Eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

According to Marla Nanton-James of the Education Media Unit, the campaign is one of a number of initiatives being introduced by the Ministry, to highlight the importance of technology in the delivery of Education.

Mrs. Nanton-James said one of the major components of the campaign is enlightening students on the issue of Information Security

