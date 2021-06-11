South Africa has dismissed West Indies for 97 runs

South Africa’s fast bowlers performed outstandingly to dismiss the West Indies for 97 runs, their lowest total against the South Africans, who finished the first day of the 1st Test on 128-4 and a lead of 31 runs on first innings, as 14 wickets fell on an eventful day at the Darren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet, St Lucia yesterday.

After the West Indies won the toss and batted first on a pitch that generated pace and bounce, South Africa’s fast bowlers, Lungi Ngidi took 5-19, Anrich Nortje provided support with 4-36 and Kagiso Rabada had 1-24. The West Indies top score was 20 by all-rounder, Jason Holder. It was the West Indies’ second sub-100 total since 2004.

Nortje greeted the West Indies number three batsman, Nkrumah Bonner with a vicious bouncer which struck the batsman on the front of his helmet. Bonner appeared to have top-edge the delivery onto the badge of his helmet. South Africa unsuccessfully reviewed the Umpire’s decision and Bonner went on to score 10. At the end of his innings, Bonner had a concussion test and has been replaced by Kieran Powell for the remainder of the match. Under a recent rule change, Powell will bat in West Indies’ 2nd innings.

The West Indies debutant fast bowler, 19-year-old, Jayden Seales hit back late yesterday afternoon by taking 3-34, and his senior partner, Kemar Roach captured 1-27.

Roach made an early breakthrough for the West Indies when he had the South African captain, Dean Elgar brilliantly caught in the slips by Jermaine Blackwood without scoring after 1 run had been scored. Top-scorer so far, Aiden Markram (60) and Keagan Petersen (19) stayed together for a second wicket partnership of 34 runs, after which Rassie van der Dussen (34 not out) and Markram shared a third wicket stand of 79 to steady their team’s batting.

So, at the close of play yesterday, the first day of the 1st Test between the West Indies and South Africa, the West Indies made 97 in their 1st innings and South Africa were 128-4 at the close of play.

Play is scheduled to resume at ten o’clock this morning.

