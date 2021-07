Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says significant damage has been caused here as a result of the passage of Hurricane Elsa.

Prime Minister Gonsalves provided an update on the damage assessment during a Ministerial Statement in Parliament this morning.

He says according to preliminary data, there was significant loss of production in plantain and bananas and significant damage to homes and roads.

