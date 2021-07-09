800 metres runner, Shafiqua Maloney will lead the St Vincent and the Grenadines team to the Tokyo Olympics in Japan from 23rd July to 8th August.

Maloney, a finalist in the 800 metres at this year’s North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Athletics Championships, fell short of qualifying for the event, but benefitted from the lone Universality Place awarded by World Athletics and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The international governing body for Swimming, FINA, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allocated Universality Places to the St Vincent and the Grenadines Swimming Federation who selected Shane Cadogan and Mya De Freitas.

They did not make the established qualifying standards for the Olympics, but were deemed to be the most suited to benefit from participation in the Games.

Treasurer of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Olympic Committee, Jacintha Ballantyne is the Chief of Mission for the country’s Olympic Team, with Rawlson Morgan as the official of the athletics team, and Simone France as the official of Swimming team.

