The Olympic Games in Japan will be held without spectators at venues in and around the capital after a spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

Olympics Minister, Tamayo Marukawa made the announcement after talks with officials and organisers yesterday.

To combat coronavirus, a state of emergency now in place in Tokyo will run throughout the Games.

Japanese Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga told reporters it would run from 12th July and remain in place until 22nd August.

Bars and restaurants will not be allowed to serve alcohol and must close by 8.00 p. m Tokyo time.

Venues in Tokyo and other areas near the capital city will not be allowed to hold events with fans during the Games.

But stadiums in the regions of Fukushima, Miyagi and Shizuoka will be permitted to have spectators up to 50% of capacity and up to 10,000 people.

Coronavirus infections are rising in Tokyo as the Opening Ceremony for the Games edges closer.

There has been widespread opposition to the Games in Japan, with calls for them to be postponed or cancelled.

