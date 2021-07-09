The Milwaukee Bucks were defeated by the Phoenix Suns once again

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 42 points, but his Milwaukee Bucks trail 2-0 in the NBA Finals after losing 118-108 to Phoenix Suns last night in Phoenix, Arizona.

Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s Most Valuable Player of the past two seasons, has overcome a knee injury to play in the finals and added 12 rebounds.

Devin Booker led Phoenix Suns, scoring 31 points, while Mikal Bridges posted 27 and Chris Paul scored 23.

Milwaukee Bucks host game three of the best-of-seven series on Sunday night in Milwaukee.

