The Headquarters of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) was burglarised and vandalised

The Headquarters of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) at the corner of Higginson and Grenville Streets, Kingstown was burglarised and vandalised between last Thursday evening and Friday morning, and thousands of dollars-worth of electronic equipment and data storage devices stolen.

1st Vice-President of the Federation, Otashie Spring, said that apart from the theft of the electronic equipment, the offices and cubicles were ransacked and vandalised.

The Federation has appealed to the public to be on the lookout for persons attempting to sell the stolen items, and to report any information they may have of the break-in to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

