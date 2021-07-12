The Black Sands Swim Squad has dominated the time trials at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre

Swimmers set 8 new National records and achieved 124 personal best times at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Swimming Federation’s Time Trials at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre at Ratho Mill between 24th June and 5th July.

The Trials were dominated by the swimmers of Black Sands Swim Squad.

Eltonique Leonard topped the records list in the Girls 9-10 Age Group where she set new records in the 50 metres Breaststroke in 40.34 seconds; the 100 metres Breaststroke in 1 minute, 29.21 seconds and the 100 metres Individual Medley in 1 minute, 17.97 seconds.

Mathew Ballah broke the 100 metres Freestyle record with a new mark of 58.68 seconds, and also cut the 50 metres Backstroke record to 30.95 seconds. He is now ranked in the top five percent of U.S swimmers in his age group.

Kione DeShong reduced his 100 metres Breaststroke record to 1 minute, 44.23 seconds.

In the Boys 9-10 age group, Tyler Robinson set a new record of 30.03 seconds in the 50 metres Butterfly, while in the Girls 13-14 age group, Kavern Da Silva established a new record of 1 minute, 09.68 seconds in the 100 metres Backstroke.

The Head Coach of Black Sands Swim Squad, Kyle Dougan is delighted with the participation and performances of the swimmers.

He said that it was amazing that despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the volcanic eruptions, with the support of parents, the swimmers continued to show tremendous enthusiasm and to break records which augured well for the future of swimming in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

