Vincentian sprinter, Kyle Lawrence earned St Vincent and the Grenadines its first medal at this year’s North, Central America and Caribbean (NACAC) Athletics Championships

Vincentian sprinter, Kyle Lawrence earned St Vincent and the Grenadines its first medal at this year’s North, Central America and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-18, Under-20, and Under-23 Athletics Championships on the first day of the 3-day event at the National Stadium in San José, Costa Rica.

Lawrence was third in the Men’s Under-18 100 metres in a time of 10.71 seconds. The race was won by Alicke Cranston of Jamaica in 10.42 seconds, with Antiguan, Ajani Daley second in 10.68 seconds.

A total of 263 athletes from 19 countries are competing. This year, the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Cuba have opted not to send teams to the Championships last held in 2019 in Mexico.

St Vincent and the Grenadines has sent a 5-member team to the Championships including Mikeisha Welcome, Shafique Maloney, Tamara Woodley, Kyle Lawrence and Handal Roban. The Jamaica team of 61 is the biggest at the Championships.

