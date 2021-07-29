The Government continues to transform the economy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines- Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government continues to transform the economy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister made the statement during a recent press briefing hosted in collaboration with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

Dr. Gonsalves said the country’s economy was dominated by Agriculture for more than two hundred years but this era has come and gone as trading arrangements were altered.

The Prime Minister said now the economy is moving towards one that is serviced based, a number of major projects continue to push the country’s economy in that direction of transformation.

