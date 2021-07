Head of the La Soufriere monitoring team, Dr. Erousilla Joseph said work is ongoing for measures to be put in place to ensure that all safety concerns are addressed before the Volcano alert level can be lowered to yellow.

Dr. Joseph made this statement while providing an update on the activity at the volcano during NBC Radio’s eying La Soufriere program.

Recardo Wilson tells us more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print