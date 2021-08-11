St.Vincent and the Grenadines and The Embassy of the Republic of China, Taiwan celebrates 40 years of diplomatic relations

The Embassy of the Republic of China, Taiwan has launches a Photo Exhibition dedicated to the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between ROC (Taiwan) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties on August 15, 1981, the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have steadily expanded exchanges across all facets of our relationship.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines embarked on a visual journey through a Photo Exhibition held from August 9 to 16, 2021, at the National Public Library, highlighting those memorable moments of the shared diplomatic history for both countries.

On August 9, the opening ceremony of “ROC (Taiwan) + SVG @40 Photo Exhibition” was hosted by Ambassador Calvin Ho.

The ceremony was attended by Governor-General Her Excellency, Susan Dougan, Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel, and other Cabinet Ministers.

The ceremony also presented the congratulatory letters from President Tsai Ing-wen of the Republic of China (Taiwan) addressed to Governor-General Susan Dougan and Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, along with a video message from Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu celebrating 40 years of diplomatic relations between ROC (Taiwan) and SVG.

The Embassy compiled 100 photographs illustrating the 40 years of rock-solid bilateral relations between the two countries.

The exhibition not only presents the images of reciprocal visits between the national leaders of our two countries, such as Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves visits to Taiwan, and President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to SVG in 2019, but also highlights the achievements of our bilateral cooperation projects in areas of agriculture, public health, and ICT projects.

Moreover, the two countries have been close and faithful partners in the fields of infrastructure, education, and many others during the past 40 years.

The Taiwanese Government says it deeply values the friendship and diplomatic relation with St. Vincent and the Grenadines and is confident that through joint efforts, our partnership and friendship will continue to deepen and grow from strength to strength for the years to come!

