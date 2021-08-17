 The USA’s Women’s Football midfielder, Carli Lloyd will be retiring this year

The USA’s Women’s Football midfielder, Carli Lloyd has announced that she will retire later this year after an illustrious career.

The 39-year-old has made 312 international appearances and scored 128 goals for the USA Women’s Football team.

Lloyd first started playing in 1999 for Women’s League Team, Central Jersey Splash while still in high school. She made her international debut against Ukraine in 2005 at 22, and on 354 matches, is the second-most capped player in US and the world behind Kristine Lilly.

Lloyd had a spell on loan to Manchester City in 2017, won two FIFA World Cups and two Olympic gold medals. She scored in Manchester City’s 4-1 victory over Birmingham in the English FA’s Women’s Cup final during her short spell at the Club. She has said that she wants to start a family with her husband, professional golfer, Brian Hollins.

Before she hangs up her boots, Lloyd will play in four final international matches, as well as the remainder of the US Women’s Football season with her club, New Jersey/New York Gotham.

She also plans to continue leading football clinics with young players once she retires.

