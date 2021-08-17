England loses to India in the 2nd Test

England produced one of their worst home performances in recent memory to lose the 2nd Test against India by 151 runs at Lord’s, London yesterday.

England started the final day as marginal favourites, but their bowlers were flayed by India’s tail-enders, before their batting capitulated and they were dismissed for 120 in their 2nd Innings.

Fast bowlers, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, two of India’s genuine tail-enders, shared a ninth-wicket stand of 89 cheered on by some loud supporters.

Shami scored 56 not out, and Bumrah made unbeaten 34 when India declared on 298-8 and set England 272 to win or 60 overs to survive on yesterday’s fifth and final day.

They instantly found themselves 1-2 after openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley fell without scoring. Hope faded when Jonny Bairstow then, crucially, captain, Joe Root were dismissed in the space of four balls separated by tea.

Wicket-keeper/batsman, Jos Buttler, who faced 96 deliveries for 25, utilised 16 overs with off-spinner, Moeen Ali and 12 with fast bowler, Ollie Robinson. Fast bowler, Sam Curran completed another first ball duck for a king pair.

Robinson and Buttler fell in successive overs, before fast bowler, Mohammed Siraj bowled last man, fast bowler, James Anderson without scoring to finish with 4-32, seal victory by 151 runs and gave India a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series. The 1st Test was drawn. In England’s 2nd Innings, five batsmen were dismissed without scoring.

The final scores: India 364 and 298-8 declared, England 391 and 120.

