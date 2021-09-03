Commissioner of Police Colin John has responded to letters requesting to have a Demonstration and Procession

Commissioner of Police Colin John says he has responded to letters received from the Public Service Union, PSU, in relation to notice of Demonstration and Procession planned for next week.

A release from the Police Commissioner says the two letters dated August 25th and 26th, 2021, sent by General Secretary of the Public Service Union (PSU), Phillip Bailey, notified of the union’s intention to: Engage in a procession around Kingstown on September 9, 2021 and Engage in a demonstration in front of the Kingstown Vegetable Market, Paul’s Avenue Road and White Chapel Road from September 7-10, 2021

In his response to the letters from the PSU, the Commissioner outlines certain conditions stipulated in the Public Order Act, Chapter 396 of the Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Revised Edition 2009.

In relation to the Notice of Procession, the Commissioner of Police says Section Seven of the Public Order Act authorizes the Commissioner of Police to give directions, imposing upon the persons organizing or taking part in the procession, such conditions as appear to him to be necessary for the preservation of good order and public safety.

In light of this, the Commissioner of Police gave directions that the route prescribed for the procession is between Highway Trading Arnos Vale and Sion Hill intersection, on Thursday September 9th, 2021, between 10:00am and 4:00pm

And, in relation to the Notice of Demonstration, the Police Commissioner says due to the provisions of Section Seven, and Section Ten of the Public Order Act, the Public Meeting at the Kingstown Vegetable Market, White Chapel Road and Paul’s Avenue on September 7th to 10th, 2021 is prohibited.

The release says to date, no other individual or organization has notified the Commissioner of Police about holding any meeting, demonstration or procession in and around Kingstown.