First Tropical Wave of the Season Analyzed

The SVG Met Service is reporting that the first tropical wave for 2024 which was analyzed yesterday over the Central Atlantic.

At the moment, the axis of the wave is located near 44 degrees West (approximately 1,170 miles east of SVG) and is expected to affect the islands from late Saturday into Sunday.

The latest weather model guidance calls for light to moderate showers under cloudy skies with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms beginning late Saturday. Easterly to South-easterly winds ranging between 15 to 30 kilometers per hour or 9 to 19 miles per hour will continue; decreasing between 10 to20 kilometers per hour or 6 to 16 miles per hour from an easterly to north easterly direction on Saturday.

Seas will remain slight to moderate in open waters during the next few days with swells ranging between 1.0 meters to 2.0 meters.

Additionally, an approaching layer of Saharan dust haze is expected across SVG on Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related