Argyle International Airport to conduct full-scale emergency simulation exercise to enhance preparedness

The Argyle International Airport will conduct a full – scale emergency simulation exercise Friday (May 24).

This exercise is a stringent requirement set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) which aims to enhance the airport’s preparedness and response capabilities in the event of a disaster.

It will involve a simulated aircraft accident scenario at the airport, prompting an immediate and coordinated response from emergency responders, including the police, medical personnel and AIA staff.

An AIA release says the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation (ECCA) will observe and evaluate the exercise.

Their assessments and findings will be crucial in identifying areas for improvement, which will redound to the overall safety and enhanced emergency response readiness at the airport, the release adds.

