Paris St-Germain beat Lyon 2-1

Lionel Messi made his home debut for Paris St-Germain yesterday but was replaced in the second half as they went on to beat Lyon 2-1 to register six wins from six matches

Messi hit the angle of post and bar with a free-kick in the first half and forced a save from goalkeeper, Anthony Lopes but was below his best.

With the score at 1-1, he was replaced by right-back Achraf Hakimi and did not look happy at coming off.

Messi was given a round of applause, but not a standing ovation by his fans.

The 34-year-old, who left Barcelona this summer, did not stop but briefly said something to Manager, Mauricio Pochettino while walking past him to the bench.