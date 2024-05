MRS VIDA BASCOMBE QUASHIE better known as GRAN-MA of Belmont died on Sunday April 14th at the age of 84. The funeral takes place on Friday May 17th at the St. John’s Anglican Church, Belair. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the St. John’s Anglican Church Yard, Belair. Transportation will be provided Biggie Dan and leaves the tank at Belmont at 9:45 am

