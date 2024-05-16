Minister of Tourism and Culture, Carlos James has given the assurance that all the necessary security measures are in place for the hosting of the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour.

The Minister was speaking at a welcome ceremony at the Argyle International Airport yesterday, attended by Government and Sporting Officials.

The Minister said the hosting of the ICC World Cup in SVG is a historic occasion and a once in a lifetime opportunity for local cricketers.

Minister James says this will also provide the impetus for our next generation of cricketers to be motivated to move to the next level.

The trophy is being taken to the Windward and Leeward sides of the Island and tomorrow it will be the turn of the Grenadine Island of Bequia.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related