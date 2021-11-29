The book launch of “Stories from Our Indian Elders” was held yesterday

A discussion on Indian Elders in St. Vincent and the Grenadines was held yesterday to coincide with the launch of a book by Lenroy Thomas.

The book entitled “Stories from Our Indian Elders, summarizes the conditions that existed, both in India and St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The discussion featured presentations from Minister of Education, Curtis King;

Former Head of the UWI Open Campus in SVG Dr. Adrian Fraser;

President of the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation, Junior Bacchus;

Treasurer of the SVG Indian heritage Foundation, Cheryl Rodriguez and Co-Founder of the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation, Lenroy Thomas.

In his presentation Minister of Education, Curtis King spoke about the challenges faced by Small Island Developing States in building a post- colonial society that will serve the interest of people.