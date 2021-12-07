Teachers conducted classes as normal despite calls to strike

All Schools throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines are operating as normal today, despite calls by the Teachers Union for Teachers to stay away from the classroom today and tomorrow.

Speaking on the issue on Radio on Sunday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves urged Teachers to go to school.

He said the educational system is a partnership between the Government, the Community, Parents, Teachers and Students.

The Prime Minister said replacement teachers are being hired to ensure that the education of the students is not disrupted.

The SVG Teachers Union has called on Educators to stay away from School today and tomorrow and to join a protest on Friday in front of the Vegetable Market in Kingstown.