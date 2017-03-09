Police Appeal to Tradesmen

Police have made a special appeal to tradesmen and other artisans to utilize the proper protective gear when plying their trade.

The appeal came in the wake of news that two tradesmen lost their lives tragically after they were electrocuted while on the job.

Police said Nicholson John, a 34 year old mason from Biabou lost his life after an accident in Massy Hill, Biabou

According to the Police, on Saturday, 4th March, they received information that around 9:15am, John was doing some construction work on a property when he was electrocuted. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Meanwhile, Andrew Tittle, a resident of Glen, died on the spot after he was electrocuted while painting a property in Indian Bay on Monday morning, March 6th,

Tittle was pronounced dead at the scene. Post mortem examinations are scheduled to be performed on the bodies to ascertain the cause of death.









