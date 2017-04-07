UWI ECGC Bursary

The ECGC Foundation INC., in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Open Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will officially hand over bursaries to two Open Campus students next week.

The ceremony will be held at the Tele-Conference Room of the Open Campus, and will be addressed by Mrs. Deborah Dalrymple, Head of the Open Campus, and Mr. Osmond Davy, Chief Executive Officer, of the East Caribbean Group of Companies.

The awardees are:

Ms. Hannah Hamilton – B.Ed. Educational Leadership and Management

Mr. Kimron Shallow – B.Sc. Economics

The ceremony takes place next Tuesday April 11th at 10am.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related