NLA/FLOW/HAIROUN NE FOOTBALL RESULTS

Last Saturday’s inclement weather forced the abandonment of most of the games in last weekend’s matches of the National Lotteries Authority/Hairoun/FLOW North East Football League at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

In the only match played on Saturday, Fancy defeated Knockers 2-1.

The Championship will continue on Thursday. The matches scheduled for tomorrow and Wednesday have been postponed, and will be re-scheduled because the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown will be undergoing maintenance.









