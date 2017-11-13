BREAKAWAY FIRMS FOOTBALL RESULTS

The DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championships took place yesterday afternoon, when the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and DIGICEL ended in a one all draw at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Dustin Lewis scored for Police, and Lennox Samuel netted for DIGICEL.

This afternoon in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, Largo Height played Toni Belfongo at 12:50 and Unlimited Strikers faced A-DARE at 2:00.

In the Firms Division at 3:10 p.m, Corea’s Distribution will play against St. Vincent Brewery and Bonadies will meet VINLEC at 4:25p.m.

All matches will also be played at the Grammar School Playing Field.







