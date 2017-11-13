FIRMS AND INDUSTRIAL NETBALL RESULTS

In the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose, the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture defeated K.F.C Pacers 26-22 in one of the two matches played on Friday afternoon.

Harmony Investment Teachers whipped BRAGSA Pavers 41-21.

The Championship will continue this afternoon, when NBC Radio takes on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 5:15 and Fire Ballers will meet the Ministry of Transport and Works Combined at 6:15.

Both matches will also be played at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose.







