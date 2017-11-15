GREGGS SOFTBALL

Bruce Law Chambers Smashers, Sion Hill Tallawahs and Street Fighters have advanced to the semi-finals of the Hairoun/FLOW Greggs Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship following victories in last weekend’s quarter-finals at the Greggs Playing Field.

Bruce Law Chambers Smashers defeated Owia Young Strikers by 8 wickets in a match reduced to 17 overs because of rain.

The scores: Owia Young Strikers 74-9 off 17 overs (Renick Peters 3-15, Glendon James 3-17), Bruce Law Chambers Smashers 75-2 off 12 overs (Glendon James 29 not out).

Sion Hill Tallawahs beat Dr. Thomas Injectors by 47 runs in a match reduced to 15 overs because of rain.

The scores: Sion Hill Tallawahs 124-6 off 15 overs (Erwin Williams 67 not out, Wendell Corridon 3-13), Dr. Thomas Injectors 77 off 15 overs (Shawn Williams 4-16, Alex Roberts 3-21, Shamic Roberts 3-25).

Street Fighters defeated Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem by 5 wickets in a match in which rain forced three reductions in the number of overs. It was first reduced from the original 20 overs to 17, then from 17 to 15 and finally from 15 to 13.

The scores: Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem 80-4 off 13 overs (Keno Matthews 30, Antonio Barker 2-11), Street Fighters 83-5 off 10 overs (Antonio Barker 66 not out, Andre Bacchus 2-8, Sachin James 2-20).

Last weekend’s other quarter-final match between Country Meet Town Outah Trouble Family and Gairy Construction Simple Boys was abandoned without a ball being bowled and will be re-scheduled.







