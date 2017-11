Investigations are continuing into the death of Lament Wilson, a 53-year-old Labourer of Francois, Vermont.

Police say Wilson was on his way home last night, when he received gunshot wounds about his body and succumbed to his injuries.

A postmortem examination is expected to be performed on the body.

This brings to 39 the number of homicides so far for the year.







