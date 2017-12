The Barrouallie Junior Netball Knock-out Championship took place on Sunday evening, when Layou Warriors became the Champion. They won the title at the Keartons Hard Court after a 24-12 victory over Star Girls (3) in the Final.

Also, Young Strugglers won the Senior Division Knock-out title with a 39-30 win over Star Girls (1) to become double crowned Champions. They had won the League title earlier in the season.

The Presentation Ceremony will take place December 10th.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related